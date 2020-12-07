Well-above average temperatures ahead
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures have been generally mild and above the average for this time of year, but values are expected to rise even more.
Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s are expected Monday.
North, northwesterly light winds are in place. A decent amount of cloud cover is likely, mostly cloudy skies are expected.
Dry weather continues Monday through Thursday.
Scattered showers are possible Friday. A rain/snow mix is possible Friday night into Saturday.
As far as high temperatures go, values will be well-above average for the work week. Numbers will rise close to 50 degrees on Wednesday, with values ranging from the low-to-upper 40s for the rest of the week.
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 37. Wind: N-NW 5.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 26. Wind: W 5.
Tuesday: Partly sunny & a bit breezy. High 40. Wind: SW 5-15 G 25.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low 31. High 49.
Thursday (Hannukah begins): Mostly sunny & mild. Low 30. High 46.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. Low 34. High 44. Rain/snow mix possible at night.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & colder with a rain/snow mix possible. Low 34. High 36.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny & cool. Low 24. High 30.