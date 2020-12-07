Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?

NEW YORK (AP) — Health experts are hoping Joe Biden’s administration will put in place something Donald Trump’s has not — a comprehensive national testing strategy. They say such a strategy could systematically check more people for infections and spot surges before they take off. The health experts say it would be an improvement from the current practice. Some experts say the lack of such a system is one reason for the current national explosion in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There are differing opinions on what a national testing strategy should look like. But many experts say rapid and at-home tests should be used so Americans can check themselves and stay away from others if they test positive.