Wisconsin hockey programs postpone upcoming series

Both the men's and women's hockey teams at Wisconsin have postponed their upcoming series after positive COVID-19 tests and injuries emerged within their programs.

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s two-game series at Michigan State scheduled for Dec. 8-9 in East Lansing, Michigan, will not be played.

Medical officials from each school conferred after a positive Covid-19 test was found within the Badgers’ program and decided to postpone the contests.

The games are expected to be rescheduled.

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s home series’ against Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 11-12 and Ohio State on Dec. 18-19 will not be played.

Due to positive COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Badgers’ program, the team would not have the minimum number of student-athletes available to play the two series.

Wisconsin will await release of future schedules slated to start after the New Year.