Arkdale man suspected in heroin overdose deaths, authorities say

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Arkdale man could face homicide charges in the overdose deaths and near-deaths of several Adams County residents, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Subera, 38, of Arkdale is suspected of delivering heroin to two people that investigators say subsequently contributed to their deaths.

The homicide charges stem from the ongoing death investigation of two men who were victims of fatal overdoses in 2019.

Subera is also suspected of being in the chain of delivery of three additional non-fatal overdoses, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald Serles, 52, of Adams is suspected of delivering heroin/fentanyl to two people that required emergency medical intervention but survived.

Additional charges are expected as the result of an investigation into a non-fatal overdose in the city of Adams in 2019.

That investigation revealed Subera allegedly delivered heroin/fentanyl to Serles who then delivered the same heroin/fentanyl to two female victims. Serles was also the victim of a non-fatal overdose during this incident.