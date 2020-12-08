Australia government gains new power to scrap foreign pacts

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian Parliament has given the government power to cancel deals struck with foreign nations by lower levels of government that conflict with the national interest, despite China warning against disrupting cooperation. An agreement signed by Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to build trade-related infrastructure is among 135 deals with 30 countries that the government argues need to be reviewed. The laws allow the federal government to review and scrap state, territory, local council and public university deals with other nations. When the new federal power was proposed in August, the Chinese foreign ministry cautioned against disrupting “successful pragmatic cooperation” with Victoria.