California’s hospitals filling up as virus cases skyrocket

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are painting a dire picture as upward of 22,000 residents test positive for the coronavirus each day, with about 12% inevitably showing up at hospitals in two to three weeks. They fear the spike could soon overwhelm intensive care units, though hospitals are used to converting other beds to infectious disease care because of the annual flu season. They could use nurses with less training, while the state is seeking help from the federal government and contract providers. The state is also opening the first two of 11 alternative care facilities, though the sites went largely unused when they were first set up last spring.