Cloudy, seasonal Tuesday, sunny and warmer Wednesday
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps will warm significantly heading into your midweek.
SET UP
A warm front passes through today causing temps to climb as high pressure moves in from the Central Plains allowing sunshine to return.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 38°. Though it's still cloudy, the majority of our days have been sunny over the last five weeks.
TONIGHT
Clearing with a low of 31°.
WEDNESDAY
Sunny and mild with a high of 48°.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and mild with a high again around 48°.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible and a high of 44°.
Rain may transition to a mix Friday night.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow possible.
There is a possibility this storm system stays too far south, keeping us drier. Stay tuned as we update the forecast!