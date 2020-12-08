Skip to Content

Cloudy, seasonal Tuesday, sunny and warmer Wednesday

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:50 am Weather Now

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps will warm significantly heading into your midweek.

SET UP
A warm front passes through today causing temps to climb as high pressure moves in from the Central Plains allowing sunshine to return.

TODAY
Mostly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 38°. Though it's still cloudy, the majority of our days have been sunny over the last five weeks.

TONIGHT
Clearing with a low of 31°.

WEDNESDAY
Sunny and mild with a high of 48°.

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and mild with a high again around 48°.

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible and a high of 44°.

Rain may transition to a mix Friday night.

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow possible.

There is a possibility this storm system stays too far south, keeping us drier. Stay tuned as we update the forecast!

Author Profile Photo

Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

More Stories

Skip to content