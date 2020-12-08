Cloudy, seasonal Tuesday, sunny and warmer Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps will warm significantly heading into your midweek.



SET UP

A warm front passes through today causing temps to climb as high pressure moves in from the Central Plains allowing sunshine to return.



TODAY

Mostly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 38°. Though it's still cloudy, the majority of our days have been sunny over the last five weeks.

TONIGHT

Clearing with a low of 31°.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild with a high of 48°.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and mild with a high again around 48°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible and a high of 44°.



Rain may transition to a mix Friday night.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow possible.



There is a possibility this storm system stays too far south, keeping us drier. Stay tuned as we update the forecast!