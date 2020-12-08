Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

BOSTON (AP) — Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye says that it was hacked by what could only be a government with “world-class capabilities,” and the hackers stole tools the company uses to test the strength of customers’ defenses. The company said Tuesday that the hackers stole tools that FireEye uses to test its customers’ security and was releasing countermeasures they could employ. It didn’t identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “red team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there’s no indication they have been used. The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.