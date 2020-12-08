EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccine

EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccineNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review by U.S. government regulators.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a positive review of the coronavirus vaccine.
The review is a key step to verifying vaccine safety, effectiveness and side effects.
On Thursday, a group of independent experts will review the FDA’s findings and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine.
Within days, the FDA is expected to decide whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine in the U.S. Next week, they’ll review a vaccine from another company, Moderna.
VRBPAC-12.10.20-Meeting-Briefing-Document-FDA
