Fans, Ono, bandmates mark 40 years since John Lennon’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have remembered John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of the former Beatle’s death with flowers, candles and songs in New York’s Central Park. In the Strawberry Fields section steps from where he was shot, musicians played Tuesday. Photos of Lennon and other memorabilia ringed the inlaid “Imagine” mosaic. Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, posted on social media an image of Lennon’s bloody eyeglasses and listed the number of people she said have been killed by guns in the U.S. since his death. Living bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr both made posts with images of them in their younger days with Lennon.