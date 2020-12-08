Fewer Wisconsinites are getting tested for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- When fewer people get tested for COVID-19, it's harder for health officials to get a true picture of how much the virus is spreading in a community.

That means it's difficult to know if downward trends are real or just happening because of less data.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the state was averaging more than 39,000 tests each day two weeks ago.

Now, the state is averaging around 29,500 tests each day.

A decrease in testing means some people who are positive won't know and could unintentionally spread the virus to others.

Palm said it can also affect other metrics, including those that are used as benchmarks for easing restrictions.

"Our current positivity rate remains quite high, which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," she said.

Palm said some other states are also seeing a decrease in testing, but health officials aren't sure why the drop is happening now.

"We're all sort of scratching our heads about it," Palm said. "It's not entirely clear to us what is in the minds of 5.8 million Wisconsinites that has reduced those seeking testing on a daily basis."

Palm said anyone who has symptoms or might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should get tested.

Testing is widely available in Wisconsin, so she said people shouldn't worry about using scarce resrouces.

"We have the capacity to do these tests, so if you need a test, please get a test," Palm said. "It is an important part of our strategy."

DHS has a list of community testing sites across the state on its website.