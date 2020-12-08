Skip to Content

Henry Vilas Zoo cancels holiday lights over COVID-19 concerns

4:01 pm CanceledCoronavirusTop Stories
1208_zoo_lights
Courtesy Henry Vilas Zoo
Henry Vilas Zoo annual holiday light display.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison has decided discontinue further nights of Zoo Lights this holiday season because of concerns over COVID-19.

The zoo says it is taking the measures out of an abundance of caution given current trends and projections with the pandemic.

According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, the decision was made in consultation with Public Health Madison/Dane County .

Zoo Lights is one of the most popular seasonal attractions and will return next year.

The zoo says the annual holiday light display is both a fun, family oriented holiday tradition and a critical fundraiser for the Henry Vilas Zoo and the animals they care for.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content