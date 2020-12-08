House moves to approve defense bill amid Trump veto threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House is moving toward approval of a wide-ranging defense policy bill. This comes even as President Donald Trump renews his threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he will veto “the very weak National Defense Authorization Act,″ or NDAA, unless it repeals so-called Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability. Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the defense bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders.