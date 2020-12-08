Impatience rises as aid still blocked to Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Impatience is rising as humanitarian officials say they still don’t have access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region more than a week after Ethiopia’s government and the United Nations signed a deal to allow in desperately needed food and other aid. The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said his organization is “deeply concerned to find that humanitarian access to the region is still significantly constrained.” The U.N. announced the deal with Ethiopia’s government last Wednesday, saying it was signed a few days earlier on Nov. 29. The agreement, crucially, allows access only to areas under Ethiopian government control.