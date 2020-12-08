Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. The move comes two weeks after a pardon from President Donald Trump effectively ended the case. The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was largely procedural in light of the president’s pardon, which wiped away Flynn’s conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan made clear in a 43-page order that he was compelled to dismiss the case because of the pardon. But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent.