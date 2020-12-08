Lambeau Field to limit game day attendance to family of Packers employees for rest of regular season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Only family members of Packers employees will be allowed for the remainder of the regular season at home games at Lambeau Field.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The Packers say the current infection rates of COVID-19 in Brown County and statewide remaining at a high level was the main factor in their decision.

The crowd in attendance will continue to consist of employee household "pods" and will not include the general public.

A decision on potential home playoff games has not been made.

Below is the full press release from the Packers:

For the remainder of the 2020 NFL regular season, game attendees at Lambeau Field will be limited to Packers employees and their household families, the organization announced Tuesday.

While infection rates in Brown County and in many areas in Wisconsin currently are trending in a better direction, the rate overall remains at a high level locally (fourth highest among NFL cities). Also, with the holiday season coming up there is concern that the rate may spike again. Significantly, the hospitalizations and deaths remain at high levels both locally and across the state. Therefore, the organization, in consultation with local healthcare and public health officials, has determined it would be safest for the community to maintain the current level of attendance composed of employee household “pods” and not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans. The approach to any potential home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

“As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority. We appreciate the continued guidance from Bellin Health and the Brown County Public Health Department for advising us and, importantly, for the work they are doing to battle COVID.

“We are extremely proud of how seriously our players and employees have taken the virus and of the steps they have taken to avoid contracting it and infecting others. While Lambeau Field feels very different this year, we look forward to giving our fans watching from home some more great wins. We can’t wait to see packed stands again next season.”