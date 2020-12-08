Maile gets deal with Brewers that pays $825,000 in majors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Free agent catcher Luke Maile and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a one-year contract that pays an $825,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $275,000 salary in the minors. The 29-year-old can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses in the majors for games played: $25,000 each for 65, 85 and 105 games. Maile signed with Pittsburgh last Dec. 16 but never played in a game during the pandemic-shortened season. He broke his right index finger when hit by a pitch from Geoff Hartlieb during an intrasquad game on July 16.