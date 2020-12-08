Man escapes from Fitchburg correctional center, police warn not to approach him

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is warning of an escaped inmate early Tuesday morning and they say he should not be approached.

Authorities are looking for Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, who was last seen Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. running from the Oregon Correctional Center on County Highway M.

A search began right away, with help from the Oregon Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office. Bohringer has yet to be found.

Police warn if you see Bohringer, do not approach him. He is believed to be in a green prison jumpsuit.

Bohringer is a white male, approximately 5’11” and 160 pounds.

This is a developing story.