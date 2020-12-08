Mexico to launch COVID-19 vaccinations this month

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to being vaccinating its people against COVID-19 at the end of the third week of December, starting with health workers. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday the vaccines will be “universal and free” — and also voluntary. He hopes all will be vaccinated by the end of 2021. Officials said that starting in February, those over 60 will receive vaccinations, followed by those over 50 in April and over 40 in May. The government already has contracted for 34.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 250,000 of those are expected to arrive by Dec. 17.