Minnesota school drops name of 1st governor amid complaints

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities-area high school will no longer be named after Henry Sibley, Minnesota’s first governor. The West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area School Board voted Monday evening to drop the name, following complaints by community members and alumni about Sibley’s treatment of the state’s Dakota people. Sibley, who commanded troops in the U.S.-Dakota War, established the military commission that in 1862 sentenced 303 Dakota men to death. Thirty-eight of them were victims of a mass hanging. Board member Stephanie Levine moved approval of the resolution to rename the school. She says she has been uncomfortable with the school’s name for several years.