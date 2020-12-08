Reluctance over vaccine among Sauk County first responders

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Members of a group of Sauk County first responders are expressing reluctance to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that's expected to be approved for use and delivered to the state during this month.



The Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association consists of two full-time staff members and 28 volunteers, who receive stipends for on-call shifts and call responses. Ambulance association director Kevin Weber says all the volunteers' training includes ambulance driving.

During the pandemic, Weber says his staff has been involved in a large number of ambulance runs with COVID-19 patients. "Two hundred to 250, especially when you consider approximately 30 percent of our call volume is hospital transfers," Weber says.



Weber says the association serves a region of 14,000 residents to include the community of Roxbury in Dane County.

Ambulance crew members use personal protective equipment to include masks, gloves, gowns and powered air purifying respirators.

Weber says he recently surveyed staff on willingness to receive the coming vaccine and discovered half of his volunteers were opting out of receiving any doses at this time.

"We surveyed our people and said, knowing the vaccine is becoming available soon and we wanted to get a number and we put a survey out," Weber says. "I would say about half the people and said, 'Yes, I would like the vaccine.'"

Weber says he did not explore the rationale behind the unwillingness on the part of half of his staff to receive the vaccine. He says he continues to provide data to staff members on the efficacy and safety demonstrated with the Pfizer vaccine during its clinical trial.

“You’re going to have a lot more people who are lacking comfort about safety of the vaccine after such a short development timeline," labor and employment specialist Brett Coburn of the law firm Alston & Bird told The Washington Post. “Add on top of that the political issues that have unfortunately taken over. If someone’s not willing to wear a mask, do you think they’re going to put a shot in their body?”

The reluctance from the survey results of the Sauk County first responder group combines with uncertainty over how many vaccine doses will be available to rural health systems.

"I realize most of us are building an airplane as we're flying it," says Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative Executive Director Tim Size. The cooperative is affiliated with 42 rural Wisconsin hospitals. "But I think in the trenches, not having information, even a best guess for partners makes our job harder."

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm Tuesday assured rural health system leaders her department is committed to making distribution of vaccine "equitable."

