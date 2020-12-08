Restaurants face different circumstances during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Restaurants continue to adjust to the pandemic, as they work to keep customers safe.

Many of them are struggling as we move into what could be a long winter.

While some restaurants close -- anoher is deciding to open a new location.

A new Buck and Honey's location in Waunakee is still a work in progress, but owner Tom Anderson says they're on track to open in just over a week.

"Unfortunately it took a pandemic to create this opportunity for us," Anderson said.

He says they had been hoping to expand for years, but it was never the right time.

The restaurant previously at that location had to close because of the pandemic.

"They made the decision that if they could find another operator that would take over the site that they would be willing to negotiate and figure out a way to make that happen," Anderson said.

He says now with the new location this will be able to better support their staff.

"To have more opportunities to utilize our current team and give them more shifts to get them more money to help them pay their rent to get through Christmas to help do these things, I'm so excited about that," Anderson said.

Many bars and restaurants haven't been as lucky.

According to the National Restaurant Association, more than a hundred thousand restaurants have closed because of the pandemic and they are expecting another 10,000 to close over the next 3 months.

At the Shamrock Bar and Grill, they've started a GoFundMe to keep them going until things get better.

"We did get some of the grants in April and May and we've gone through those resources and we really do want to survive," Owner Bobby Mahr said.

Mahr says they're lucky if 10 people come in on any given day.

He says the support he's seen from the GoFundMe already has been very touching.

"I'm more used to being the person who does the helping it's really hard to be on the other side of this," Mahr said.

Both restaurants say there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and are hoping to do the best they can until one becomes widely available.