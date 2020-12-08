Senior center installs HVAC technology used at White House

(WKOW) -- One of Wisconsin's largest Senior Living Centers is installing HVAC technology used at the White House help clean its air.

Heritage Senior Living is using technology called needlepoint bipolar ionzation in its HVAC systems. It's found in hospitals and other public buildings. An electronic charged attaches ions to pathogens, which make them more likely to be caught in the HVAC system.

"The key is again inactivating the virus and making it no longer able to repilcate," said Tom Beutell, Global Plasma Solutions.

The electric charge in the technology also helps kill pathogens.