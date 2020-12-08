Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

If you’re worried about the coronavirus on groceries or other packages, experts say to keep the risk in perspective. The virus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing or sneezing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. Tests finding the virus on surfaces might just be detecting traces of it, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were also conducted under laboratory conditions. So if you have good hand washing practices, experts say wiping down groceries isn’t necessary for most.