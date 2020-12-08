State Supreme Court hears arguments in challenge to Dane Co. school order

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday, challenging Dane County's public health order that blocked in-person classes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Right now, the court has an injunction on this portion of Dane County's Emergency Order #9.

The plaintiffs argued, the public health department does not have the authority to make the decision to stop in-person classes, and the order violates religious rights.

A decision will be made at a later date.