State to use staffing firm to boost health care workforce

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Evers administration today said it has hired a staffing agency to help boost staffing at health care and nursing facilities.

The contract is the latest in a list of efforts by Gov. Tony Evers and his administration to increase staffing at facilities across the state.

The administration has already fulfilled six staffing requests and is currently working on fulfilling a dozen additional requests, according to a news release.

Health care entities that have exhausted all local resources, including making a request through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR), can work with their local emergency managers to request necessary resources, including staffing.

Facilities will share in the cost of staffing with the state, which is utilizing CARES Act funding to reduce the cost burden to facilities seeking to hire additional staff.

Additionally, the administration has helped secure federal staffing resources to fill health care staffing shortages across the state.