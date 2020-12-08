Sun Prairie police recommend charges against juveniles for incident where teen shot himself in head

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Four Madison juveniles have been charged in connection to an incident where one of them accidentally shot himself in the head last month.

Sun Prairie police referred charges against the four juveniles, a 16-year-old, a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds, according to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old, who shot himself in the head during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, is tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. The boy survived the shooting, police said.

Sun Prairie police recommended the 12-year-old be charged with burglary while armed and obstructing an officer.

Both 14-year-olds are each tentatively charged with obstructing an officer and being party to the crime of burglary while armed.

Police said an investigation found that the 16-year-old accidentally shot himself while trying to hand the gun to someone else.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie.

The gun and vehicle were both allegedly stolen. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Madison, and the gun had been stolen from a vehicle in Sun Prairie, police said.