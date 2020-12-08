TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck crash on Portage ramp causes closure

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A ramp from I-90/94 EB to WIS 78/ I-39 NB in Portage is closed after a semi-truck tipped early Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on ramp from the interstate to WI-78 north. Slow down passing through that area. pic.twitter.com/SU2QEPPbCm — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) December 8, 2020

Officials said it happened at about 5:30 a.m. No injuries were reported

They expect the closure to be in place for several hours.

This is a developing story.