UW Health outlines expanded COVID-19 treatments

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health now has two antibody treatments available for COVID-19 treatment.

Out-patients who have tested positive are encouraged to inquire about whether antibody treatments like Regeneron and Bamlanivimab may be right for them.

"If we can keep some patients out of the hospital by using medications like this in the outpatient setting, that's great for everybody," said Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief clinical officer at UW Health.

The drugs need to be administered before symptoms get too severe.

"They're emergency use authorization drugs. So they're not fully approved by the FDA yet," said Dr. Newcomer. "We go through that with anybody that would receive this treatment, but we think it has potential to help decrease the number of hospitalizations."

"What we're seeing is they're being well-tolerated by our patients," Newcomer added.

Besides monitoring symptoms, UW Health officials said patients first and foremost should be isolating after a positive test.