Wisconsin Elections Commission member files complaint against Gov. Evers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission filed a complaint over Governor Tony Evers' certification of the state's Presidential Election results. Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the results November 30 after the completion of the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Commissioner Dean Knudson says Gov. Evers violated a state statute by certifying the vote before the time allowed for a full statewide recount had passed and before the time allowed for filing an appeal of the recount had passed.

Knudson filed the complaint on Monday. Governor Tony Evers has 10 days from that filing to respond.