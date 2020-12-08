Wisconsin senior living center installs same type of HVAC technology used at White House

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) – One of the largest senior living providers in Wisconsin is investing in the same technology used at The White House to clean the air in its facilities.

Heritage Senior Living has installed needlepoint bipolar ionization technology into its HVAC systems at all of its 14 facilities.

“Since the initial onset of COVID-19, the health and safety of our residents, caregivers and staff has been our top priority, and Heritage Senior Living implemented many new protocols to help protect our communities from this devastating pandemic that has impacted all of us,” said Milo Pinkerton, president and CEO of Heritage Senior Living.

The technology, which can be found in hospitals and other public buildings, will help clean the air and remove harmful particles and pathogens.

“Primarily used by hospitals, NPBI technology is very effective in preventing person to person spread of COVID-19," said Doug Bergmann, vice president of Masters Building Solutions. "In fact, the Air Force has recently tested its efficacy against the COVID-19 virus with the most recent testing showing a nearly 100 percent virus deactivation rate on all surfaces within 30 minutes of operation in occupied space."

The technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. The ions then attach to particles, pathogens and gas molecules. As they form a mass, it makes the ions larger and able to be caught through the HVAC filter. The ions also kill pathogens by disrupting the pathogens’ surface proteins, rendering them inactive.