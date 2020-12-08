Wisconsin woman spreads kindness through ’12 Days of Giving’

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin woman is spreading joy this holiday season through acts of kindness.

Kate Bender started her '12 Days of Giving' project four years ago. From Dec. 1-12, Bender and her family focus on random acts of kindness. The acts range from giving out $50 Walmart gift cards to shoppers in the store, donating books to Little Free Libraries, and making cards for nursing homes in the area.

Bender says the idea for the project came to her when she started planning for a family.

"We wanted to do something that would help teach our kids to have a giving heart during the holidays, to pay it forward, to do random acts of kindness," she said.

Now with two young daughters, Bender says she's working to teach them the importance of giving back. "Eventually, the hope is to really get them involved in every day of the random acts," she said.

This year's campaign is especially important. Bender says the coronavirus pandemic has left many families in financially difficult situations.

"This has been a rough year for everyone on some level," Bender said. "We're very lucky to be stable in our finances, so we're trying to pay it forward as much as we can."

Bender tells 27 News she has received several hundred dollars in donations from friends and community members to help her pay it forward.

Most of the donations and acts of kindness are anonymous. Bender says that's what makes the project special.

"There's kind of a little bit of the magic in it. You don't know who you're blessing, don't know what their story is, it doesn't matter. Its just a random act of kindness, and everyone is kind of fighting their own battles, so you hope it brightens someone's day."