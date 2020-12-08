Woodrow Wilson’s teenage home in S. Carolina gets new name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Caretakers of former President Woodrow Wilson’s teenage home in South Carolina have renamed the landmark site. The Post and Courier reports Columbia’s The Woodrow Wilson Family Home will now be called The Museum of Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Home. Official say the new name more accurately reflects the museum and the era that formed the segregationist views of the 28th president. A board member for the organization that maintains the home told the Richland County Council in October the title change “does not erase the site’s history.” Wilson lived at the property from 1871 to 1875 during Reconstruction.