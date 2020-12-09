Skip to Content

2 people seriously hurt after crash near Brodhead

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people are seriously hurt after a crash near Brodhead early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said it happened just about 6 a.m. at Wisconsin 81 and County Road T in Avon Township.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the investigation shows a vehicle traveling northbound failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another car going eastbound.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch and the car that didn't stop caught on fire. The 33-year-old man inside was able to get himself out but sustained significant injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was pinned inside and had to be pulled out by rescue crews.

Both drivers were taken to a Janesville hospital for care.

Traffic was blocked for about three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

