SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police are asking the public to avoid the area of W. Main Street and Clarmar Drive as they respond to an active investigation.

Dane County Communications and Sun Prairie Police dispatch tell 27 News the call came in as a report of shots fired but it hasn't yet been confirmed by those on scene if there were gun shots or if anyone was injured.

