Airbnb, resilient in pandemic, goes forward with IPO

11:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel. Now it needs to prove to investors that it sees more growth ahead. The San Francisco-based home sharing company makes its long-awaited debut on the public market Thursday. The company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of $47 billion. Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering. It will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.” Airbnb has never made a profit, and its revenue has fallen 32% this year due to the pandemic. But its home rentals have recovered more quickly than hotels as guests flee crowded cities.

Associated Press

