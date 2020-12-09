Skip to Content

Albanian protesters demand interior minister’s resignation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A few hundred Albanians have defied pandemic lockdown measures in a protest seeking the resignation of the interior minister after the fatal police shooting of a 25-year old man. Local media on Wednesday reported that protesters threw objects at police officers and a building and at least one police officer, a protester and a journalist were injured in sporadic clashes while people tried to enter the interior ministry. Klodian Rasha was shot dead during the country’s overnight curfew a day earlier after not responding to police calls to stop. Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said police were investigating how the incident occurred.

Associated Press

