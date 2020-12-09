AP’s song of the year: Keedron Bryant’s ‘I Just Wanna Live’

NEW YORK (AP) — Keedron Bryant’s “I Just Wanna Live,” a song about being a young Black man in today’s world, has been named song of the year by The Associated Press’ Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu. Other tracks in the top 10 include Chloe x Halle’s “Do It,” Mickey Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and Kelly Rowland’s “Coffee.” The list also includes Charlie Wilson and Smokey Robinson’s “All of My Love,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth’s “I Hope,” Pop Smoke, DaBaby and Lil Baby’s “For the Night” and BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream.”