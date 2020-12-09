Big warm-up today, snow chance this weekend

Big warm-up today, snow chance this weekendNew
MADISON (WKOW) - A little something for everyone in the 7-day forecast.
SET UP
A sprawling area of high pressure clears the clouds today causing temps to rise.
Meanwhile, by the weekend a storm system moves in from the Central Plains giving a chance of accumulating snow.
TODAY
Sunny and mild with a high of 48°.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear with a low of 28°.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and still mild with a high of 49°.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
A rain/snow mix may possibly develop later in the afternoon, especially for communities closer to Illinois.
The mix may change-over to snow Friday night.
SATURDAY
Snow showers are possible Saturday with chillier temps around freezing.
The highest chance for accumulating snow will be farther south and southeast.
SUNDAY
Increasing sunshine and colder with highs around freezing again.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 35°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with flurries possible and a high of 34°.