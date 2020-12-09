Big warm-up today, snow chance this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A little something for everyone in the 7-day forecast.



SET UP

A sprawling area of high pressure clears the clouds today causing temps to rise.

Meanwhile, by the weekend a storm system moves in from the Central Plains giving a chance of accumulating snow.

TODAY

Sunny and mild with a high of 48°.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with a low of 28°.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and still mild with a high of 49°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 30s.



A rain/snow mix may possibly develop later in the afternoon, especially for communities closer to Illinois.



The mix may change-over to snow Friday night.



SATURDAY

Snow showers are possible Saturday with chillier temps around freezing.



The highest chance for accumulating snow will be farther south and southeast.

SUNDAY

Increasing sunshine and colder with highs around freezing again.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 35°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with flurries possible and a high of 34°.