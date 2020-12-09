LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Evers statement on search for pilot

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on the crash of the Madison-based F-16 and continued search for its pilot in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"I was devastated to learn last night that a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard was involved in an F-16 crash in the Upper Peninsula," Evers said. "As search and rescue operations continue, Kathy and I are hoping and praying for the pilot’s safe return. Our hearts go out to [the] pilot’s family as well as the members of the 115th Fighter Wing as they continue working to bring the pilot home."

Our hearts go out to pilot's family as well as the members of the 115th Fighter Wing as they continue working to bring the pilot home.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The search for the pilot from the Madison-based F-16 Fighter that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula continues Wednesday morning.

The jet crashed at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Delta County, Michigan.

The status of the pilot is still unkown.

We have participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight. Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water will continue. #115fwstrong



See More:

The 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight.

Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue as of Wednesday morning.

The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan was initially secured by local emergency responders, but military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site.

Additional personnel will be sent later today to help facilitate the safety and security of the crash site, according to the National Guard.

115th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Bart Van Roo told 27 News “We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it. Right now the safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return.”

MADISON (WKOW) -- An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday night.

Wisconsin National Guard officials say it happened at around 8 p.m while a routine training mission was taking place.

Right now, the cause of the crash and the status of the lone pilot onboard the aircraft are unknown.

Stay with WKOW.com, and watch Wake Up Wisconsin for more on this developing story.