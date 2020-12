FRIESLAND (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 44 in Columbia County because of a brush fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a notice of the closure at Highway 44 and Ross Road near Friesland Wednesday afternoon.

The closure began at 1:20 p.m. and is expected to last two hours.

The closure only affects the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story.