Denmark charges Russian citizen with spying for Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish prosecution authority says a Russian citizen living in Denmark has been charged with espionage for allegedly having provided information about Danish energy technology, among other things, to an unnamed Russian intelligence service. The authority said Wednesday that the case was based on “a major investigation” by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service. The unidentified Russian citizen has been in custody since July and faces up to six years in jail if found guilty. No date has been set for the criminal case, which is is expected to be held behind closed doors.