Essen Haus kicks off silent auction to help stay open through winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a normal Friday night at 514 E Wilson St., you would hear live polka music and enjoyment over German fare. But in 2020, things are much different at the Essen Haus.

Kristina Pirius, General Manager of the Essen Haus and Come Back In next door says they would normally have 6 or 7 servers on a Friday night, right now that number is down to one.

Staff wearing PPE at Essen Haus.



Staff wearing PPE at Essen Haus

It's been difficult for places like the Essen Haus ever since the pandemic started back in March.

"We noticed a week before everything shut down on March 17 that sales were deteriorating drastically just based on the year and then on March 17th my staff came in and then they made the announcements which was obviously St. Patrick's Day," said Pirius.

The next few months were an adventure for Pirius and her staff to say the least. They relied on take out orders for a period of time until they were able to once again welcome customers inside.

The Essen Haus was able to qualify for a PPE loan by making updates to the property.

"Then during quarantine, most of my employees came back and worked in improving the Essen Haus and that's how we were able to use the PPE loan, the Essen Haus has been repainted, the ceilings been redone by our bartenders, servers and cooks," said Pirius.

The summer months were better for both the Essen Haus and Come Back In. They extended the patio at Come Back In, which allowed the opportunity to serve more customers outside. Tables were separated 10 feet apart to provide more assurance to visitors. But things were still difficult at Essen Haus.

"When we opened up on May 27th, we extended the patio at Come Back In but unfortunately because the Essen Haus specializes in large groups and tourism we've been trying to reimage ourselves and trying to get more of the local crowd," said Pirius.

That's where her dedicated employees, like Taylor Gee comes in. Gee is the Marketing Director for Essen Haus. She says it's taken creativity to keep their social pages feel fresh and encourage customers to visit as much as they can.

"Brand ourselves in a way that makes us stand out and since Essen Haus has been around for so long we are able to rely a lot on on our branding," said Gee.

The Essen Haus actually worked to update their brand to attract more locals. The restaurant has a longstanding tradition in Madison but it often attracts large crowds and out-of-towners, two things they can't count on right now.

Once Halloween passed and the colder months started, that's when Pirius and her staff really started to see sales fall off.

"Since November, it's fallen drastically, we've cut our hours at the Essen Haus, we're only open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and most of my staff has been very understanding, we all agreed that we would share shifts," said Pirius.

She spent some time in recent weeks, trying to come up with ways to help her staff. That's where the idea for a silent virtual auction came to mind.

"We're doing this really to get throug this difficult Winter months, we don't really want our employees to have to worry during these uncertain times," said Gee.

"Show appreciation that you're willing to donate and get an item in return," added Pirius.

The items up for auction are beer memorabilia. Some are newer items and others are items donated by the owner of the Essen Haus as well as items from the Essen Haus itself. You can check out the auction here for yourself.





Pirius and Gee don't have a set goal of money they want to raise with this fundraiser but they are hoping it can get them through the cold months of winter. All the money raised will go towards payroll.