Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list

Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words listNew
The names of America’s preeminent infectious disease expert and its incoming vice president have topped this year’s list of most mispronounced words. Anthony Fauci and Kamala Harris are among a number of famous names that made the list released Wednesday. The U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms, has been compiling the list with Babbel, a language-learning app company, since 2016. Todd Ehresmann, a senior linguist at Babbel, said the list, unsurprisingly, reflects a year dominated by presidential politics and the coronavirus pandemic.