Fire hits building occupied by squatters in Spain; 17 hurt

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Spain say a fire has raged through an abandoned building occupied by squatters in the city of Badalona, injuring at least 17 people, including two in critical condition. Firefighters say they rescued around 30 people from windows as the building burned late Wednesday. Officials say firefighters did not have time to confirm that the building was empty before the roof collapsed, forcing a halt to searches because the fire continued. Officials predict it will take several more hours to control the blaze, which engulfed the building. The city’s mayor says the building had been occupied by more than 100 people.