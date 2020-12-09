Former teachers union chief vying for education secretary

The former president of the nation’s largest teachers union has received endorsements from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and national Hispanic organizations as she pursues the top education job in the Biden administration. Lily Eskelsen García, who led the National Education Association until September, also has been calling members of Congress to build support. Nominating a former teachers union president would win President-elect Joe Biden favor with public school advocates but risk alienating education reform advocates who see teachers unions as obstacles to change.