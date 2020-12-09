Healthcare organizations train for vaccination effort

MADISON (WKOW) -- Once a vaccine is approved, U.S. officials hope to have the first doses administered within four days.

That's why health care facilities are practicing how they'll handle the vaccination effort.

The South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition hosted an exercise to go through storing, handling and giving the vaccine to front line workers.

"We understand the stakes are really high. That's why the vaccine exercise was such a great opportunity for us, because we really want to get this right. For everything our healthcare workers and first responders have gone through for us during this pandemic, it's really important for us to get this right for them," said Jennifer Behnke.

90 organizations from across the area took part, including 30 hospitals and 15 health departments.