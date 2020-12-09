Iraqis slowly rebuild Mosul, with little aid from government

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The Iraqi city of Mosul remains for many the symbol of the Islamic State group’s reign of terror, the place from where it proclaimed its caliphate in 2014. The city was liberated three years later, after a costly battle that killed thousands and left Mosul in ruins. Today, there are signs of recovery amid the wreckage of homes. Some residents have trickled back, local musicians again serenade enthralled crowds. At night, the city lights gleam as restaurant patrons spill out onto the streets. Residents say the revival is all their doing, while the Baghdad government remains cash-strapped and unable to fund reconstruction efforts.