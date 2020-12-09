Law enforcement closes U.S. Highway 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- U.S. Highway 12 is closed in both directions near Fort Atkinson.
The 511 website maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that U.S. 12 closed in both directions at 1:08 p.m.
The lanes are closed at the exit ramps from Highway 26.
The on and off ramps between U.S. 12 and Highway 26 are also closed.
A notification from DOT did not say why the highway had closed.
Fort Atkinson police directed questions to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A Jefferson County dispatcher told 27 News "We're too busy to talk right now."
A spokesperson with the Wisconsin State Patrol said they had nothing that could be immediately released.
The roadway is estimated to remain closed for the next two hours.
This is a developing story.