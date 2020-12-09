Skip to Content

Law enforcement closes U.S. Highway 12 near Fort Atkinson

1:28 pm Top Stories
1209 Fort Atkinson picture
Tony Galli/WKOW
Investigators on the scene near U.S. Highway 12 and Wisconsin Highway 26 in Fort Atkinson.
1209_Highway 12 blocked near Highway 26
Tony Galli/WKOW
Investigators on the scene near U.S. Highway 12 and Wisconsin Highway 26 in Fort Atkinson.
Tony Galli/WKOW
Investigators on the scene near U.S. Highway 12 and Wisconsin Highway 26 in Fort Atkinson.

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- U.S. Highway 12 is closed in both directions near Fort Atkinson.

The 511 website maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that U.S. 12 closed in both directions at 1:08 p.m.

The lanes are closed at the exit ramps from Highway 26.

The on and off ramps between U.S. 12 and Highway 26 are also closed.

A notification from DOT did not say why the highway had closed.

Fort Atkinson police directed questions to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A Jefferson County dispatcher told 27 News "We're too busy to talk right now."

A spokesperson with the Wisconsin State Patrol said they had nothing that could be immediately released.

The roadway is estimated to remain closed for the next two hours.

This is a developing story.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

More Stories

Skip to content