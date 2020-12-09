Law enforcement closes U.S. Highway 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- U.S. Highway 12 is closed in both directions near Fort Atkinson.

The 511 website maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that U.S. 12 closed in both directions at 1:08 p.m.

The lanes are closed at the exit ramps from Highway 26.

The on and off ramps between U.S. 12 and Highway 26 are also closed.

A notification from DOT did not say why the highway had closed.

Fort Atkinson police directed questions to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A Jefferson County dispatcher told 27 News "We're too busy to talk right now."

A spokesperson with the Wisconsin State Patrol said they had nothing that could be immediately released.

The roadway is estimated to remain closed for the next two hours.

This is a developing story.