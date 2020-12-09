Like everything else 2020, taxes will be like no other year

It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes _ what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. Experts say taxpayers should take note of tax law if they received unemployment, worked from home, relocated to a different state or are still awaiting a relief payment. They also can take advantage of a temporary tax benefit for donating to charity in the coming weeks.